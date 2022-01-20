Reeths-Puffer lost a tough 42-39 decision to Holland in O-K Green Conference action at Wednesday's Holland Quad. The Rockets were able to salvage a split by defeating Unity Christian 54-19.
R-P didn't have an available wrestler at 119 pounds for the final bout of the Holland match, so even though the Rockets won each of the last two contests on the mat by pin, the six-point forfeit in the final matchup swung the dual to Holland.
Five Rockets went 2-0 at the quad. Parker Lindstrom had a pair of pin victories, and Omillion Wyrick earned a pin and a decision win. Kaden Malotke, Sage Stiller and Ian Cook each won a match by pin and a match by forfeit.