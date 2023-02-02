Reeths-Puffer stayed alive in the O-K Green Conference championship race Wednesday, winning both its matches at a home quad.
The Rockets defeated league foe Holland 40-23 and topped Unity Christian 62-18. With the Holland win, R-P moved into a three-way tie with the Dutch and Zeeland East atop the league heading into Saturday's conference finals meet.
R-P beat Holland on the strength of bonus-point wins. The Rockets won seven bouts to Holland's six (one weight class was a double void), but the Dutch scored only two bonus points in the entire match, while six of R-P's wins came by pin.
Jake Rozycki, Kaden Malotke, Nathan Reeves, Caden Huddleston, Omillion Wyrick and Nathan Stafford each won by pin against Holland. Ian Cook earned a major decision.
All seven of those winners picked up victories against Unity to finish 2-0 nights.