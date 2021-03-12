CALEDONIA — Reeths-Puffer won all three of its matches Wednesday at the Caledonia Quad, all in competitive battles.
The Rockets defeated Caledonia (47-30), Jenison (43-30) and Forest Hills Central (41-33) at the quad.
Several R-P wrestlers went 3-0 at the quad, led by Caleb McNeil, who pinned all three of his opponents. Connor Bloomstrom and Jacob Blawat each recorded two pins and a technical fall, and Alex Chipman had two pins and a decision.
Jimmy Rozycki scored a pair of technical falls and had a major decision win. Kaden Malotke and Payton Dobben each had a pin on their way to 3-0 nights as well.