Reeths-Puffer rolled to a pair of victories Wednesday night at the Fruitport Quad, defeating Muskegon 62-15 and Fruitport 49-24.
The Rockets' Brayden Chase, Ian Cook, Greg Maynard, Colton McKinnon, Kaden Malotke, Caden Huddleston, Parker Lindstrom, Omillion Wyrick and Nathan Stafford each went 2-0 for the night. Stafford, Lindstrom and Maynard each won both their matches by pin. McKinnon earned two major decisions. Chase, Malotke and Cook each both recorded a pin and a forfeit win. Wyrick won a decision and a forfeit, and Huddleston earned two forfeit wins.