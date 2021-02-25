MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer suffered a rare conference loss Wednesday night at its home quad, falling by tiebreaker to Holland, 40-39. The Rockets picked up league wins over Union (74-0) and Zeeland West (72-12).
The Dutch and Rockets tied at 39 after 14 bouts, but Holland won on criteria due to its having six six-point wins to R-P's five.
Six Rocket wrestlers went 3-0 on the night, highlighted by Payton Dobben, who won all three matches by pin, and Jimmy Rozycki, who had two pins and a technical fall. Thade Radosa and Jacob Udell each scored two pins on the way to a 3-0 mark, and Caleb McNeil and Jacob Blawat also went 3-0.