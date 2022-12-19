Reeths-Puffer won all five of its matches Saturday at the Montague Duals to earn the top spot at the event. The Wildcats, despite being shorthanded by illness, went a solid 4-1, with the Rockets the only team to beat them.
R-P took down Montague 64-18 in the area matchup, and also defeated Tri-County (66-18), Grand Rapids West Catholic (52-24), Muskegon Catholic (66-17) and Battle Creek Central (65-18).
Eight Rockets recorded perfect 5-0 marks on the day. Nathan Stafford pinned all five of his opponents, and Caleb Zimmerman, Matt McConnell, Kaden Malotke and Ian Cook each recorded three pins. Owen Schab had a pair of pins, and Jake Rozycki had two pins as well as a technical fall.
Montague defeated Battle Creek Central (46-24), Tri-County (42-36), Muskegon Catholic (42-36) and Grand Rapids West Catholic (54-22).
Chris Aebig won all five of his matches, pinning four opponents, and Tristan Winkleblack went 4-1 with four victories by pin. Fletcher Thommen and Jimmy Thommen each went 4-1 with a pair of pins.
"It was great to get every kid some mat time today," Montague coach Kris Maddox said.