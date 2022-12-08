Reeths-Puffer easily won both its matches Wednesday at the season-opening Grand Rapids West Catholic Tri. The Rockets beat West Catholic 59-15 and topped Zeeland West 73-6.
Both R-P opponents were short of a full lineup, so many Rocket wins came by forfeit. Nathan Reeves was the top performer of those who wrestled twice, earning a pair of pins. Ian Cook, Owen Schab, Caleb Zimmerman, Natan Stafford and Brayden Chase each earned one pin victory on the way to 2-0 marks. Kaden Malotke scored a technical fall and went 2-0 as well.
Other 2-0 Rockets were Jake Rozycki, Sage Secrest and Omillion Wyrick.