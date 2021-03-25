ALLENDALE — Reeths-Puffer's bid to repeat as regional champion fell just one win shy of success Wednesday night at the Division 2 tournament in Allendale, as the Rockets lost to the host Falcons 35-29 in the finals after defeating Sparta 36-30 in the semifinals.
The finals came down to the final bout, at 171 pounds, and Allendale's Justin Morgan pinned the Rockets' Parker Lindstrom to clinch the Falcon win.
Lindstrom was the Rocket wrestler who secured his team's semifinal win at 160 when the Sparta match also came down to his bout. Lindstrom edged Kyle Wheater by a 5-2 decision to deliver the victory.
R-P got off to a great start in the semifinals, with bonus-point wins in the first three matchups by Thade Radosa, Payton Dobben and Caleb McNeil. That staked the Rockets to a 15-0 lead.
Sparta won the next two bouts, but Connor Bloomstrom scored a decision win and Jacob Blawat added a pin to extend the R-P lead to 24-9. After a Sparta forfeit, Kaden Malotke won a bout and Alex Chipman picked up a first-period pin, putting the Rockets in command at 33-15. Lindstrom was able to extinguish a Sparta rally and secure the win.
With the finals match beginning at 189, the Rockets were able to get off to another good start with wins by Dobben and McNeil, going ahead 9-0. The Falcons reeled off the next three wins to take the lead, but a decision win by Blawat tied the score at 12, and Malotke answered a technical fall by Allendale with a pin to put the Rockets ahead 18-17.
A win by Alex Chipman extended the lead, and Jimmy Rozycki and Radosa answered an Allendale surge to give the Rockets a 29-29 tie going into the final bout, where Allendale was victorious.