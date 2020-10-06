It was probably inevitable that some team in the area would be affected by a COVID-19 outbreak at some point, and — because of an outbreak hitting a future opponent — that team turned out to be the Reeths-Puffer Rockets football squad.
WZZM-TV reported Tuesday afternoon that Wyoming superintendent of schools Craig Hoesktra paused the Wolves' football season through Oct. 19 after the program received notification of positive test results for COVID-19. The Wolves, who joined the O-K Green Conference this year, will forfeit their next two football games, against Mona Shores this Friday and against Reeths-Puffer on Oct. 16, if those schools do not play another opponent on those dates.
If the Rockets do not play and take the forfeit, the win will be either their second or third win of the season, pending the result of this Friday's game against Union.