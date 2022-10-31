Reeths-Puffer runners Jaxon Allen and Kye Grant each earned state bids Saturday at the Division 1 regional meet in Allendale.
The junior Allen placed fourth in the race with a time of 16:10.4, the second-best time of his career. Grant, a sophomore, picked a great time to earn his personal best time, finishing in 16:33.97 to place 14th and grab one of the last individual qualifying spots. The duo led the Rockets to an eighth-place team finish in the meet.
Jamie Neel also set a personal best time in the regional meet (18:14.1), placing 54th. Tate Bradley (18:23.3) and Jack Yonkman (18:24.7) rounded out the scoring, coming in 60th and 61st respectively.
R-P's girls team placed 11th in the regionals. Jersi Bilek capped off her strong freshman season with a time of 20:07.8, just a few seconds off her personal best, to take 23rd. Eva Shinabery placed 65th (22:36.8) and Ali Jakobi was 71st (23:13.99). Keeley Cole placed 72nd (a personal best 23:25.8) and Adrienne Fluette was 76th (24:12.0).