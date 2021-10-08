MUSKEGON — When longtime area volleyball coach Ed Bailey first met Brianna Stawski, the latter was in middle school and considered herself a soccer player who just happened to also play volleyball.
Things have clearly changed, as Stawski showed Thursday night by surpassing the 1,000-kill mark for her career on the court, a goal she'd set for herself all the way back in freshman year. Her work helped the Rockets to a 2-1 showing at their home quad, with wins over Wyoming and Kenowa Hills and a loss to Unity Christian.
Stawski was quick to credit her teammates for helping her reach her goal. The Rockets (15-12) have talked about ubuntu (a Bantu word used in southern Africa that is loosely translated as 'I am because we are') all season, and the quick mid-evening celebration of Stawski's accomplishment showed that philosophy in action as her teammates swarmed her.
"When I started my freshman year, I told that team, and I told every team, 'Can you please help me get to 1,000 kills?'" Stawski said. "It's one of my life goals. I really wanted to get it. Last year there were some challenges, especially because of COVID, the games we (could've) played but didn't have, and there was a moment I lost sight of it., like 'maybe it's going to be harder'. But when this year came, our team came together and we started working hard and we got there."
Stawski said Bailey began pushing her to prioritize volleyball almost from the moment she began playing at the club level. As she improved and realized she could succeed at a high level in the sport, she eventually followed his advice.
The quick ceremony took place after the Kenowa Hills match, R-P's second of the night, because Stawski hit the milestone during that match. It included an audio message from coach Justin Birr, who was ill and couldn't be there. In the message, he praised Stawski's work ethic - "This girl has athletic talent, but also a unique desire to reach her goals every day" - and passed along congratulations from Bailey and Stawski's first varsity coach, Alex Rykse, as well.
"I was definitely not expecting anything this big, and I was super happy he did that," Stawski said. "It's a life memory I will always remember. One of my highlights."
Stawski's work has earned her a spot at Division II Grand Valley State, which she said she accepted last winter. In the meantime, though, she and her Rockets have unfinished business. R-P has played well of late, knocking off rival Mona Shores Sept. 21 and staking its claim to be a contender in the district, even though Grand Haven has won 14 consecutive titles and is in R-P's bracket.
"I definitely would say we have some confidence over everyone, but you can lose to anybody depending on how you play," Stawski said. "We have to make sure we have to make sure we play like we did tonight, or like we did against Ludington (in an Aug. 31 win), every single time, and not stoop down to other teams' levels."
Stawski had 20 kills and five blocks on her milestone night, and Sophia Hekkema led the team with 21 kills. Allison McManus had 50 assists. Hekkema and Tessa Lamphere had four aces apiece.