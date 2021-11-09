BROOKLYN — Reeths-Puffer senior Klay Grant closed out his career in style Saturday at the Division 1 state finals, finishing in eighth place and earning his first all-state honor. Grant is the first Rocket boy to achieve all-state in cross-country in over two decades, since Jason Prowant placed 13th in the 2000 season.
Grant finished in a personal best time of 15:38.3, his fifth straight race under 16 minutes after never having broken that mark prior to that.
Rockets' coach Darin Grant, Klay's dad, said on the Rockets' Facebook page that Klay got off to a tremendous start and impressively ran each of his first two miles in 5:03 apiece. Mile three was tough on Grant, who fell back to 13th place, but he finished with a late surge and passed five runners in the final 160 meters to secure eighth.
"Phenomenal race," coach Grant said. "Crazy proud of his efforts."
Sophomore Jaxon Allen also ran a good race, taking 58th place and finishing in a time of 16:26.5, just four seconds off his personal best from the regional meet a week prior. Coach Grant said that Allen steadily moved up the field throughout the race with his consistent running, saying, "(he) ran a very mature, composed, and gutsy race."
"Can’t wait to see him and his teammates run in the state finals over the next few years," coach Grant added.