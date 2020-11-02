BUCKLEY — Reeths-Puffer junior Klay Grant earned the Rockets' lone bid to the Division 1 state meet Saturday at the regional meet in Buckley.
Grant finished in 12th place in the boys' race, earning a time of 16:34.5. Seven individual qualifiers were taken along with the top three teams at each regional. Grant earned the last spot. The Rockets finished eighth as a team.
Brett Schlaff also raced well in the regional meet, finishing in 20th place with a time of 16:45.5. Jaxon Allen took 46th place in a time of 17:22.2. Also scoring were Ethan Day (65th, 18:39.3), Alex Chipman (66th, 18:50.2), and Tate Bradley (67th, 18:51.9).
In the girls' race, Eva Shinabery was the Rockets' top finisher, coming in 50th place with a time of 21:02.6. Shortly behind her were Kennedy Hynde, who placed 53rd (21:07.2), and Grace Lockhart, who was 54th (21:07.7). The Rockets' other finishers were Audrey Darling (58th, 21:34.5) and Kylie Raynor (63rd, 22:01.3).