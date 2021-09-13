HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer senior Klay Grant narrowly missed another win Saturday at the West Ottawa Invitational, as East Lansing's Matthew Zeleke beat him to the finish line by 0.2 of a second. Grant settled for second place with a time of 16:08.4.
Grant's Rockets team finished 13th out of 21 scoring teams in the race. The R-P girls placed 17th.
Kye Grant was the second Rocket to finish, coming in 35th place with a time of 17:37.2. Tate Bradley finished 41st (17:48.0). Blaze Van Noord (146th, 21:10.5) and Gavin Wierenga (166th, 23:16.6) also scored for the team.
Kennedy Hynde led the R-P girls in 71st place (22:10.7) and Eva Shinabery placed 99th (22:55.2). Kylie Raynor took 114th (23:44.1), Rebekah Sweany was 120th (24:14.4) and Grace Lockhart was 129th (24:36.0).