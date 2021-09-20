Reeths-Puffer's teams split up Friday, sending senior Klay Grant to race against some of the best in the state at the Michigan State Invitational while the remainder of the Rockets competed at the Ottawa Hills Invitational.
Grant, who's enjoyed a tremendous campaign so far, was very good again Friday, placing 28th in the Spartan Elite division of the MSU meet, which housed some of the top runners in the state across all divisions. Grant had a time of 16:29.8.
At Ottawa Hills, the Rocket girls finished in 18th place, while the boys could not score. Jaxon Allen had the top individual finish for R-P, placing 26th in the boys race with a time of 17:03.4. Also finishing were Tate Bradley (50th, 17:37.9), Kye Grant (59th, 17:46.6) and Blaze Van Noord (131st, 20:58.1).
In the girls' race, Rocket scorers were Kennedy Hynde (94th, 22:21.0), Grace Lockhart (98th, 22:36.2), Eva Shinabery (103rd, 22:39.1) Rebekah Sweany (143rd, 24:25.6) and Kylie Raynor (149th, 25:12.96).