GRAND RAPIDS — On a night where some of the best distance runners in the state were gathered, Reeths-Puffer's Klay Grant was very nearly the best of the best.
Grant was edged out at the line by Caledonia's Josh Oom in the 1,600-meter run at an all-distance running track meet at Grand Rapids Catholic Central Saturday, finishing second by less than a second. His time of 4:26.7 was a personal best. In fact, incredibly, the top 12 finishers in that race set personal bests.
Grant also set a personal best in the 3,200, where he placed 10th (10:03.6). His teammates, Jaxon Allen (10:39.2) and Tate Bradley (10:53.1), also set personal bests, placing 18th and 21st respectively.
Bradley also set a personal best in the 800, placing 12th (2:08.3).