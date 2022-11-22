Reeths-Puffer girls basketball alum Lauren Ross, who now plays at Western Michigan, was named Mid-American Conference player of the week Monday.
Ross, who also won the award twice last season, scored a season-high 27 points, including knocking down all five of her three-point attempts, in the Broncos' 99-67 loss to #23-ranked Michigan in their only game the previous week. Another scheduled game against Detroit Mercy last Saturday was canceled due to weather conditions.
Ross, R-P's all-time career scoring leader, is second in the MAC in scoring in the early season with 20 points per game and is shooting 50 percent (8-for-16) from three-point distance.