Reeths-Puffer's boys team took ninth place Friday at the Division 1 regional meet in Grand Haven, while the Rocket girls finished 14th.
R-P's boys qualified for state in three events, led by Liam McHugh's regional championships in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. McHugh ran a personal best time of 14.88 seconds in the hurdles race and posted a personal best leap of 6-8.5 in the high jump. Through Friday's regionals, McHugh's high jump mark was the best in the state this postseason.
R-P's 400-meter relay team also earned state qualification. The fifth-place team of Kameron Coleman, Caiden Bolduc, Jaceion Riley and McHugh ran a time of 43.54 seconds to qualify for state on time.
McHugh picked up a medal in his fourth event, too, finishing sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.59). Jaxon Allen was the Rockets' other medalist, placing fifth in the 1,600 (4:32.6).
R-P was unable to qualify any girls to the state meet, but did earn three medals. The 800 relay team of Jersi Bilek, Lainey McDaniel, Brianna Smith and Melana Johnson was R-P's top finisher, placing sixth (1:50.7). The 400 team of McDaniel, Johnson, Smith and Madilynn Smith finished seventh (52.08), and Brianna Smith also placed seventh in the 200 (27.62).