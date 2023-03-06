Reeths-Puffer earned two all-state spots in the Division 1 state wrestling tournament last weekend at Ford Field. Senior Kaden Malotke finished off an outstanding season by taking third place at 138 pounds, and sophomore Ian Cook took sixth at 120. Senior Caleb Zimmerman came up one win short of all-state placement at 190, losing a tough decision in the blood round.
Zimmerman was mistakenly omitted from R-P's list of state qualifiers in the Feb. 26 issue of the Beacon. The Beacon regrets the oversight.
Malotke, who ended the season with a 54-2 record, displayed the skills he has all season in earning his third-place position. He opened the tournament with a pair of close decision wins, beating Flushing's Mitchell Ross 11-6 and edging Livonia Franklin's Tyler Garrett 3-2. In the semifinals, he fell to eventual state champion and top seed Justin Gates of Davison.
However, in the placement matches Saturday, Malotke displayed no hangover effect from that defeat. He downed another Davison wrestler, Kyle Jelinek, 6-1, then pinned Clarkston's Augusta Anderson in the third-place match.
"Kaden was wrestling his best down the stretch and performed really well, above everyone's expectations of him," Rockets' coach Jared Fleming said. "He had a chip on his shoulder from not being respected by the state rankings and such. He was ready to rock it and crushed it this weekend."
Fleming said Cook's sixth-place finish came as a bit of a disappointment, but as he put it, "if you know wrestling, you know just how hard it is to win 52 matches in a year and be sixth in the state". The sophomore had to wrestle back after a first-round loss, but scored a technical fall in his first consolation match before earning a thrilling 4-2 overtime win over returning state runner-up Mariano Lopez of Holt in the blood round, securing all-state honors. He edged Rockford's Braylenn Aulbach 7-5 in the next round before dropping his final two matches to finish sixth.
Zimmerman scored an 8-1 win over Romeo's Ian Antonelli in his first consolation match, but was unable to advance farther in the bracket.
"We are so proud of him for fighting through the adversity that a broken nose and multiple sicknesses brought this year to qualify and finish the year strong," Fleming said of Zimmerman. "I'm super proud of all three of our wrestlers for the seasons they had...We had high expectations for all of them and I'm ecstatic that they were able to wrestle to their potential."