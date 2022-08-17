TWIN LAKE — Reeths-Puffer junior Paige Anderson opened the season with a bang Tuesday, winning medalist honors at the Mona Shores Invitational at Stonegate Golf Course. Anderson shot a one-over par 73, three strokes ahead of her closest competition.
Montague was the top-performing of the three local squads, finishing a solid fourth place with a score of 374. The Wildcats were 28 strokes behind Spring Lake for the top spot.
Also from the area, Whitehall finished in ninth place with a 406 and the Rockets placed 11th as a team with a 440.
Apart from Anderson's excellent day, which included four birdies, three other local players placed in the top 10. Returning all-state players Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg were sixth and seventh respectively for Montague, shooting an 81 and an 85. Goudreau managed two birdies at the meet and Kellogg had one. Ava Garcia led Whitehall, tying for 10th place with an 88. She shot three birdies in her round.
It was the first major varsity test for the remaining Wildcat golfers besides Goudreau and Kellogg. Coach Phil Kerr said that he was pleased overall with the new faces' showing. Lauren Smith shot a 102 for the Wildcats and fellow senior Brooke Berry closed the scoring with a 106.
"It was exciting to get this new version of our team out in competition and to see how they would fare," Kerr said. "I was extremely proud of Mackenzie and Natalie, who showed that they are ready to lead from the #1 and #2 spots. I hope we can make consistent gains throughout the season as these girls gain more experience, and this was a great jumping-off point."
Garcia was one of four Vikings to shoot personal best scores in the invitational. Jersey Pierson's 115, Lizbeth Bentz's 105 and Felicity Dingman's 112 were all also personal bests. Grace McDowell chipped in a 101 to add to the Vikings' score.
"The team goal is 375," Whitehall coach Bill Borgman said. "I'm sure as we get more comfortable, this is a realistic goal."
Following Anderson in the R-P scoring column were Ella Klimsza with a 112, Abby Haak with a 125 and Avery Luna with a 130.