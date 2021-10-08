MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer sophomore Paige Anderson earned a spot in the state finals Thursday at the Division 2 golf regional meet, which the Rockets hosted at Lincoln Golf Course.
Anderson grabbed the third and last individual qualification spot by shooting an 88, leading her team to a sixth-place finish. The Rockets shot a total of 397, 35 strokes behind the third and last team qualifier, Forest Hills Northern. East Grand Rapids edged Coopersville, 343-344, for the regional title.
Anderson's 88 was two strokes ahead of the next-best individual score, from Mona Shores' Mayson Southland.
"She has played so (well) this year, and it was nice to see her finish it off today with a score good enough to qualify," R-P coach Chris Carter said of Anderson.
The Rockets' other three players Thursday each hovered around 100 but were unable to break the milestone marker. Olivia Harris shot a 102, Rowan Bluhm had a 103 and Emma Homfeld had a 104.
The match was the last for Homfeld, a graduating senior.
"The rest of the crew returns and we get to work this winter to bring home a state championship next year," the Rockets' Facebook page said.