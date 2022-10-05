Reeths-Puffer junior Paige Anderson will make her second straight trip to the state finals after qualifying from Tuesday's Division 2 regional meet in Lowell.
The Rockets' star shot an 86, tying for fourth place overall and grabbing the last of three individual qualifying spots for state. A string of eight holes (five through 12) in which Anderson made six pars and two bogeys was a huge factor in her success.
"I am very happy for Paige," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "She has had a great season...Paige did not have her best stuff but battled through.
"Paige’s last hole is one of the toughest holes on the course. She knew all she needed was a bogey to get in. She smartly decided to lay up. Her third shot she stuck 10 feet from the pin. She got down in two from there."
R-P finished in 12th place overall. Abby Haak shot a 112, second place on the team and a new personal best for her. Ella Klimsza posted a 120 and Avery Luna had a 127.
Rowan Bluhm started the round but was unable to finish after aggravating her hand injury from earlier in the season.