MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's success in coach Cody Kater's first season also sparked success for one of the team's best players, Tayte Vanderleest, who signed Wednesday to play football at Central Michigan.

Vanderleest played both sides of the ball at R-P and has been recruited to be a defensive player for the Chippewas.

"I like defense," Vanderleest said. "It's fun to hit people. I'm willing to do whatever they want me to."

Kater said CMU's staff has told him they see Vanderleest as a potential immediate contributor on special teams and future asset in the secondary.

"He's obviously an admirable athlete," Kater said. "At the end of the day, he was able to do things a lot of athletes can't do. Three-year starter, was able to be on a conference-contending team here in his senior year. I think the other piece of that is that he's a great role model for the youth coming up. As we're kind of building this program and we're looking down the line, he's someone that we want all of our kids at the younger levels looking up to and wanting to be like him, or even better than him."

Kater is a Chippewa alum himself, and several members of the Rockets' staff played or coached college football, so Vanderleest had no shortage of options if he wanted to know something about a school recruiting him. Assistants Gary Niklasch and Jari Brown played at Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan respectively, and fellow assistant Alex Smith also went to CMU and became friends with Kater there.

"I tried to do everything I could to get everything in front of him as a coach, so that he can make his own decision," Kater said. "He ended up kind of falling in love with the place that Coach Smith and I had a lot of great experiences at. We're really proud of him. He chose this on his own. We're excited to see him represent us at the next level and he knows that there's a little bit more pressure that comes with that."

Vanderleest said playing D-I football has long been his dream, and he'll get that chance in the Mid-American Conference, which routinely churns out NFL talent. He called CMU "the perfect fit" and said he plans to major in business.

As he departs R-P - Vanderleest plays basketball for the Rockets as well - he'll leave behind the legacy of being part of that R-P growth process that resulted in his graduating class's first time earning a bid to the playoffs.

"It was a big year for me that I always wanted to experience here, a playoff game environment, and we got to do that," Vanderleest said. "It's nice to win some games, which we haven't (as much) in the past.

"I think the seniors did a good job setting the culture and what's expected, and I think Kater's got this program headed the right way."