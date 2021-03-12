The remainder of Reeths-Puffer hockey's regular season games have been canceled, according to the Rockets' athletic website. However, athletic director Tony Schmitt said Friday that the team will be able to play its postseason opener Monday against Portage Northern.
R-P's most recent game was against West Ottawa March 3, a 7-4 loss. The Rockets were originally scheduled to participate in the Stan Conrad Memorial Tournament at Lakeshore Sports Center March 5-6 and also to play games this week against Byron Center, Mattawan and Portage Central.
The Rockets completed the regular season with a 2-9 record (0-9 in the O-K Rue Conference).