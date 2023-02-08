MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer showed some gumption Tuesday night against O-K Green Conference foe Union, repeatedly coming back from sizable deficits before falling short, 62-49. However, what was frustrating to the Rockets, and particularly coach Nate Aardema, was that those deficits existed to begin with.

"We can't wait until we're down 10 or whatever it might be," Aardema said. "If we play and fight nonstop, we're even better...I'm kind of at a loss right now. They did fight and they did show some of that grit, but you can't just give away points. You can't just give away the ball. We had so many times where we were just sloppy."

The Rockets (7-8, 4-5 O-K Green) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, 23-9, but stormed back, and by the middle of the third quarter they were down just a point, 31-30, after scoring 10 straight to open the second half. Unfortunately, Yoel Abraham drilled a three-pointer in response to that run, and the Red Hawks began building a lead again.

That lead got close to double digits before R-P again rallied with pace, forced turnovers and some timely shooting from Jaxson Whitaker, who led the team with 19 points. The deficit was down to two, 45-43, after Whitaker and Brayden Mitchelson made treys on consecutive possession with 4:38 to play, but the Rockets missed some key opportunities to push even harder.

The Red Hawks, of course, deserved some credit for that as well. Marquan Ross had a game-high 21 points for Union and at times it seemed like he had several more than that, as he time after time delivered in big situations.

"I think we cut it to two or three and then we ran back and left a great shooter open, just didn't match up," Aardema said. "We can't do that against a good team...Union's good, and you've got to play well against them (to win), and we didn't play well enough."

The Rockets struggled to hang onto the ball, with Aardema estimating that the team had over 20 giveaways. R-P was also unable to get to the free throw line, as Union played solid physical defense in the paint against Travis Ambrose and his teammates.

Even with all of that, things might have been different if not for missed layups. At one point the Rockets had a driving layup to get the deficit down to one possession again, but it missed and Union responded with a dagger three on the other end.

"I thought we were in a position to succeed several times and (a shot) didn't go in," Aardema said. "I don't know why it didn't go in. The guys that would make that 80 percent of the time didn't make it 50 percent of the time tonight. That's what keeps me bald and up at night, I guess."

R-P still has a month to figure out how to translate how it practices, which Aardema said is terrific, to making it happen against opposing squads.

"If you saw us any other night, it's a talented group," Aardema said. "It's the most talented group I've ever coached. We've just got to play to our potential. And we will. It's just a matter of when."

UNION (62) Parks 2 2-3 7, Ross 6 4-4 21, Lockridge 4 5-6 13, Burton 5 3-4 14, Abraham 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 14-17 62.

REETHS-PUFFER (49) Swain 1 0-0 2, Vanderleest 1 0-0 2, Whitaker 7 1-2 19, A. Jones 1 0-0 2, Ambrose 5 4-7 14, Moore 1 0-0 2, Mitchelson 1 0-0 3, Schlaff 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 5-9 49.

Union................17 12 14 19 — 62

Reeths-Puffer... 9 11 15 14 — 49

Three-point goals — Union 8 (Parks, Ross 5, Burton, Abraham), Reeths-Puffer 6 (Whitaker 4, Mitchelson, Schlaff). Total fouls — Union 10, Reeths-Puffer 18.