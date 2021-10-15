Muskegon Risers arena soccer coach Ben Ritsema recently agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced in late September.
Ritsema has helmed the arena team since its first game in December 2015.
“I’m thrilled to continue the growth of arena soccer in our community as the head coach of the Muskegon Risers men’s arena team,” Ritsema said in a press release announcing the deal. “I played youth, high school, and college soccer in Muskegon and have also coached here at those same levels. I’m extremely proud to keep coaching right here in Muskegon. The game of soccer, especially the arena game, has made tremendous strides in our area. The players and I along with our amazing Risers fans, and even non-soccer fans, have really grown in their passion for the arena game.”
Ritsema previously coached at both Reeths-Puffer and Muskegon Community College, and briefly served as the Risers’ outdoor coach as well in their first season of 2015 before deciding to focus on the arena squad.
The Risers’ arena team will compete in the Great Lakes Conference of Major Arena Soccer League II this upcoming season, along with the Chicago Mustangs, Cincinnati Swerve and Cleveland Crunch, as the team announced this month.
“Bringing a championship team to Muskegon is my main goal and we plan to represent Muskegon on and off the field at the highest possible level,” Ritsema said in the release. “I’m most looking forward to working with the players to prepare for our upcoming season and to see the fans back at Mercy Health Arena cheering on their favorite players and a team that they are so passionate about.”
Regardless of competition format, the team has continued to further its mission of positively impacting the MKG Lakeshore through soccer and the atmosphere created in downtown Muskegon during Risers arena games is a cornerstone of that mission.