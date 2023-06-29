Visitors to Muskegon Township's Riverside Park on Giles Road can now enjoy a new FlexCourt system that enables play in all sorts of activities, including tennis, hopscotch, four-square and pickleball.
The courts were approved at an April township meeting at a cost, according to the minutes, not to exceed $120,000. They are just part of a huge investment in the township's parks made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
FlexCourt is an Illinois-based company that makes courts for several different sports, using a proprietary product that it says is resistant to rain and other wear and tear. The courts were placed over the top of the existing cement and asphalt at the Riverside Park courts, which township supervisor Jennifer Hodges said had fallen into disrepair. Hodges said the courts are easier to repair if they get damaged, as replacement parts can easily be installed.
"We're very excited to offer something that used to be offered there, but in a more expanded way," Hodges said. "Now we have the pickleball court. Pickleball was a huge push. We just did a parks and recreation master plan and that was one of the things our residents requested to see in our parks."
In addition to the Riverside Park FlexCourt, all seven township parks have gotten or will get new basketball courts as a result of the ARPA funds. Hodges said the courts are either being resurfaced or outright replaced, depending on the current state of the courts. The township has also repaired its skate park at Parslow Park and also installed a small in-line hockey rink there.
"We have plans for more (work) based on our ARPA funding as we keep moving forward to spend through that," Hodges said. "We're looking to check boxes on our master plan."
Hodges said she has been pleased with the results of the investments so far and hopes community members will note them and help the township make them last.
"Our parks are outdated and they have been for quite some time, so we're trying to invest in them," Hodges said. "We hope the people using them recognize that and help us take care of them."