We haven’t heard yet what the status of high school sports will be after the three-week pause mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) expires at the end of Tuesday, Dec. 8.
However, the way forward should be clear. MHSAA sports should be permitted to move ahead once the pause is complete.
This isn’t just because a sportswriter needs, you know, sports to write about, though I can’t deny that emotional pull is there. The science has been clear to date — playing high school sports can be done safely, and it has been done safely.
This sentiment was echoed by Detroit Free Press writer Mick McCabe in a similarly worded column, but he’s certainly not alone. Montague assistant football coach Cody Kater took note of that column, sharing it on his Twitter page along with the hashtag #LetThemFinish.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl, who’s consulted with health professionals throughout the process of determining the next moves since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered sports in March, said in his Zoom conference in November that the evidence suggested that the coronavirus was not being transmitted from team to team, and very little evidence that it was being transmitted in practice, either.
“That’s not my opinion,” Uyl said at the time. “That’s not speculation. That’s what we’d been hearing the entire fall from health department officials across the state.”
That suggests not only that sports can be played safely, but that teams have, on the whole, done an exemplary job of doing the right things throughout the fall so that the games can go on.
The Montague football team, for instance, periodically reminded its players about the “COVID-copter”. If a player spread his arms out and could touch another player, then he wasn’t distancing well enough and needed to adjust.
“COVID-copters” aside, the Wildcats, as did all of the football teams in the White Lake and Oceana areas, nailed it all year, as not a single one of their games was affected by the coronavirus. (The Wildcats did see the game with North Muskegon delayed by a day — because of a power outage.) White Lake soccer and volleyball teams were each able to play complete seasons with no known issues.
Statewide numbers released by the MHSAA were equally encouraging. At least 96 percent of football games were able to be played each week of the season without disruption. Less than one percent of soccer district games in Michigan were wiped out by the virus, and no games from the regional round and beyond were affected.
Less than one percent of participating schools in each round of the cross-country postseason were affected by the virus, and the same was true for tennis. Golf, naturally the easiest sport in which to maintain distancing, did not see a single team in the postseason affected.
Even the most disrupted fall sport, volleyball, had less than six percent of its teams hit with the virus in the district tournament, a number that went down to three percent in the regionals.
The winter sports season may not be as easy to complete, and the MHSAA wisely accounted for this in moving the beginning of competition into the new year to account for expected holiday-season spikes in cases statewide. Winter sports will present a whole new wave of challenges, since they all take place indoors and in close-contact sports. No one would argue otherwise.
But the fall sports teams have done their part. They distanced, they played it safe, and they’ve earned the right to complete their seasons.
The rest of the MDHHS’ actions during the pause have made sense. Indoor dining is not safe right now. Public gyms are not safe. While data indicates the virus is not being transmitted much in schools, if enough people are being infected outside of school, sticking with virtual learning is a defensible course as a result.
High school sports, though, are as safe as anything right now when done right. The coaches and players proved it over the last three months. I hope that the MDHHS took notice, and allows teams to go forward after Dec. 8.