HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer's boys and girls teams both finished second Wednesday in an O-K Green Conference quad meet in Holland.
The Rocket boys came just 11 points shy of a win, coming in second to Zeeland East, 24-35. Klay Grant led R-P with a second-place finish and posted a time of 17:08.8. Brett Schlaff was fourth in a time of 18:04.6, and Tate Bradley took sixth in a time of 19:00.4. Jaxon Allen was R-P's fourth top-10 finisher, placing 10th in a time of 20:11.3. Rounding out the scoring was Alex Chipman, who took 13th place (20:33.1).
R-P's girls also came in second to Zeeland East; the Chix had the race's top seven finishers. Eva Shinabery and Kylie Raynor were the next two across after that, with Shinabery in eighth (23:01.1) and Raynor in ninth (23:04.97). Audrey Darling came in 11th place with a time of 23:40.6. The Rockets' remaining scorers were Emily Mazurkiewicz (16th, 26:06.5) and Ashlynn Anderson (17th, 26:08.6).