Reeths-Puffer took a step forward as a program a year ago, tying for second place in the O-K Green Conference behind only Mona Shores. The Rockets have to replace four starters this year, but coach Justin Birr is hopeful his program’s upward trajectory will continue.
“As a team, we took a look at the R-P volleyball championship banner in the gym (Wednesday),” Birr said. “Our last conference title was 1994 and we do not have a district title. We want to see 2021 up there.”
The two starters the Rockets have back are big ones. Brianna Stawski, an all-league and all-region performer last season, stars at middle hitter. Stawski, who has committed to play at Division II Grand Valley State in college, is in her fourth varsity season. Presuming health, she should eclipse the 1,000-kills mark for her career this season; she’s 263 away and had 361 in the team’s last full season in 2019.
She’s joined by junior Sophia Hekkema, who’s also been on varsity since her freshman season. Hekkema is an effective outside hitter and is transitioning to playing all six rotations after playing exclusively in the front row last season.
Two seniors, Tessa Lamphere and Leah Ellis, are in line for much bigger roles. Lamphere was a two-way threat last season but will play outside hitter this fall, and Ellis is transitioning to the libero position. Birr called Ellis the team’s “best all-around player”, and she’ll be tasked with filling graduated Allie Moore’s shoes.
There’s a lot of change, but the Rockets are focusing on the little things. The program’s mindset this year is “win everything”, Birr said.
“We are talking about everything, big and small,” Birr said. “Winning with a good diet before practice and games. Winning the bus ride by greeting the driver and cleaning up after yourself and others. Winning in the weight room. And obviously, winning each moment of practice.”
The Rockets will get a good look at some district competition in their season-opening tri meet Tuesday. Coopersville moved up to Division 1 this season and is in R-P’s district. Later matches against the defending league champion Sailors and Zeeland East, which tied with R-P for second last year, will also be circled.
“We have quite a bit of talent this year, so we just need to put it all together as a team,” Birr said. “We need to win every moment of practice, so that we are prepared come game time.”