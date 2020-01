MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer finished fourth Wednesday at the O-K Black Conference's second jamboree, at Mona Shores.

The Rockets scored 705.34 points, eight points behind third-place Kenowa Hills. Mona Shores earned the top spot with 757.36 points.

R-P's top performance by far was in the final round, where it scored 293.3 points, ranking third among competing teams. However, round two struggles kept the Rockets from grabbing the #3 position.