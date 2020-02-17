BYRON CENTER — Reeths-Puffer fell, 4-3, in a nail-biting overtime contest Friday against Byron Center.
The Rockets tied the game with two minutes left in regulation on a goal by Matt Herniman, but Byron Center pushed in the game-winning score in overtime.
Nolan Convertini and Caden Brainard scored goals for the Rockets earlier in the game. Byron Center's go-ahead goal with eight seconds to go in the second period proved to be a key score.
Convertini and Brainard also had an assist each in the loss.