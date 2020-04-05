Reeths-Puffer’s hockey team earned five slots on the O-K Rue all-conference team, along with one honorable mention after a regional championship season.
The Rockets’ top two point-scorers, Quinn Fowler and Matt Herniman, were among the first team honorees. Fowler scored a team-high 43 points, with 16 goals and 27 assists, during the season. He also led the team by a large margin with 70 hits.
Herniman scored 13 goals and had 29 assists for a total of 42 points, second on the team. Herniman had more power-play assists, 12, than any other Rocket, showing his importance to that unit.
Nolan Convertini was also an all-conference pick, tying for the team lead with 18 goals and also scoring 18 assists. Convertini was called for only five two-minute penalties all year, easily the lowest penalty-minute total among the top-scoring Rockets.
Christopher Hawkins picked up an all-conference honor after a great season on defense. Hawkins had 24 assists, third on the team, to go with five goals, and recorded 20 blocked shots, also third on the team.
Nick Meyering, the R-P goaltender and, as coach Bill Zalba often referred to him, the team’s most valuable player, logged over 1,000 minutes in goal this season and made 473 saves, turning back more than 91 percent of the shots fired at him. His goals-against average per 51 minutes was an impressive 2.21. He recorded three shutouts.
Rounding out the postseason honors, Navarre Klint picked up honorable mention in the O-K Rue. Klint ranked third on the Rockets in points, with 38, scoring 15 goals and passing out 23 assists.