DETROIT — Reeths-Puffer senior Hunter McCall's long climb to the top reached its conclusion Saturday at Ford Field, as McCall defeated Lowell's Keigan Nugent 9-1 in the Division 2 state title match at 215 pounds.
McCall appeared at the state meet all four years of his career and steadily improved, going 0-2 as a freshman, placing seventh as a sophomore and coming in third as a junior before finally reaching the top.
His victory over Nugent was a rematch of the bout between the two at the team semifinals Feb. 29, a match McCall won 2-1. This time he was more dominant in victory.
