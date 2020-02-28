KALAMAZOO — Fifth-seeded Reeths-Puffer entered Friday night's quarterfinal dual against Warren Woods Tower with a simple mantra.
"Why not get another win?" Rockets' coach Matt Brink said of the teams' mindset, and R-P did just that, battling out a 36-30 victory over #4 seed Warren Woods Tower and moving on to Saturday's semifinals against top seed and six-time defending state champion Lowell.
R-P went into the lower weights knowing the Titans had a gauntlet of top wrestlers waiting between 119 and 145 pounds and that it would likely need an upset somewhere in that group to pull out the dual. It was Kaden Edwards who met that challenge at 140 pounds, stunningly pinning regional champion Dru Wilson. That tied the match at 21, but more importantly, it gave the Rockets a path to victory.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.