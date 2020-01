COOPERSVILLE — Reeths-Puffer won both its matches Wednesday at the Coopersville Double Dual, defeating Mona Shores 55-9 to continue its O-K Black Conference success and knocking off Coopersville 50-24.

The Rockets had several wrestlers earn 2-0 records, led by Colby Stephenson, who won both his matches by pin. Also going 2-0 were Connor Bloomstrom, Jacob Blawat, Alex Chipman, Caleb McNeil and Hunter McCall.