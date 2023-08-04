WHITEHALL — The White Lake Chamber of Commerce was the site last Saturday as 357 participants pounded the pavement in the Ava Vanderstelt RunIt 5K.
Hosted by White Lake Nutrition, the 5K's mission is to raise scholarship money for Whitehall and Montague high school students in memory of Vanderstelt, a Viking student who passed away in 2022, and spread mental health and suicide prevention awareness.
Hundreds turned out not just for the race, but to hear Ava's mom, Bridget Knapp, spread a message of hope in a speech prior to the event.
"We always have to care for each other," Knapp said in a phone interview Thursday. "We're all we've got. This world has so many things going on. Always be mindful that you don't know what's going on inside anybody. Being kind is the best thing we can do. You don't know what someone is going through. We can't walk in people's shoes, but we can walk beside them."
Bridget and her husband Andrew have been a huge part of the RunIt 5K for the past two runnings of the event, lending their time and support, said Jenna Sorensen of White Lake Nutrition.
"They're huge," Sorensen said. "If we didn't have them, we might not have gone that way as much...They're as important to this as we are. It's a team effort."
By coincidence, both Sorensen and Knapp were looking for a way to raise money to help youth in 2022. Sorensen and her husband Rob worked in ministry at Life Change Church in Muskegon prior to getting involved with White Lake Nutrition and wanted to start up an event, while Knapp was seeking out ways to help raise funds for new chapters of Hope Squad, a student-led suicide prevention group focused on peer-to-peer support and intervention that started at a school in Utah but has since spread to over 1,600 schools.
Whitehall already had a Hope Squad chapter at the time of Vanderstelt's passing, but a GoFundMe Knapp launched in February 2022 raised over $15,000, which she used to help launch the Montague and Holton chapters. The response helped inspire her to continue to find ways to help with local suicide prevention programs.
Through Chamber of Commerce events director Stephanie Ware, a friend of Knapp's, Knapp learned the Chamber was looking to pass management of the RunIt 5K to someone else. Together they came up with the idea to evolve the race in honor of Vanderstelt, and soon Sorensen was on board as well.
"Youth means so much to us," Sorensen said. "When we see students coming out and wanting to make a difference in that cause, I can't describe how grateful we are. We had lower goals than what we've gotten. We thought if we could get 200 runners and raise $5,000, it was a big goal, and we got beyond that."
In 2022, the event featured 380 runners; this year, it drew 357. The slight decrease, Knapp said, was probably due in part to another 5K at the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven this week.
However, the emotion was evident throughout the crowd, which jam-packed the Chamber parking lot to hear Knapp speak. Many of the runners were current or recent former Whitehall and Montague high school students; Knapp said Vanderstelt knew many students at both schools because her travel soccer team had mostly Montague students on it.
Knapp said having an event in honor of her daughter has been therapeutic for her and has helped keep Ava's memory alive.
"Watching kids suffer as they lost my daughter was so hard for us," Knapp said. "On top of losing her, to watch her close friends and their families suffer too...We had to keep busy. Everything happens for a reason, even these terrible things. Ava started something, and that was her purpose here. My purpose as her mom is to finish it."
The race, Sorensen said, raised about $9,000 prior to paying expenses. It raised even more last year, and the hope is more contributions will come in once the 5K is able to file paperwork to become a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Knapp said she hopes to have that process completed within a month or two, which would enable area businesses to make those donations tax-deductible.
"It's another part of the healing process," Sorensen said. "It feels like another part of her, and like they're contributing to being the agent of change."
Knapp said a Rose Award scholarship, in honor of her daughter's middle name (she was often called Rosey), will be launched at both Whitehall and Montague high schools, and she also hopes to provide other funds that can be made available for those who need help with expenses in their senior year of high school, such as a laptop or with college application fees.
"It's just a way to help in a different way," Knapp said. "Some kids want to go to trade school. We want to be able to help a broad spectrum of students."
Top 20 overall male finishers: 1 —Carter McIlroy, Whitehall, 16:17.4; 2 — Sulley Zietlow, Three Rivers, 16:31.4; 3 — Cooper Trout, Indianapolis, 16:35.2; 4 — Stewart Waters, Whitehall, 17:45.9; 5 — Gunner Hinger, Orland Park, Ill., 18:13.2; 6 — Jack Houtteman, Whitehall, 18:27.1; 7 — Jonathon Carballido, New Era, 18:46.3; 8 — Jake Jancek, New Era, 18:55.5; 9 — Clay Johnson, Montague, 18:58.6; 10 — Drew Boeringa, Whitehall, 18:59.2.
11 — Jonah Zietlow, Three Rivers, 19:36.8; 12 — John Schmitz, Carmel, Ind., 19:56.6; 13 — Zachary Schaefer, Fruitport, 20:25.9; 14 — Orion Pearson, Muskegon, 20:50.8; 15 — Ryan Hinger, Orland Park, Ill., 20:57.1; 16 — Kaden Hainer, Montague, 21:06.3; 17 — Thomas Leeke, Whitehall, 21:10.4; 18 — Tyler Van Antwerp, Whitehall, 21:11.0; 19 — Kayleb Venema, Whitehall, 21:14.7; 20 — Liam Leeke, Whitehall, 21:23.7.
Top 20 overall female finishers: 1 — Kayce Rypma, Grand Rapids, 18:52.5; 2 — Olivia Quillan, Grand Rapids, 18:56.0; 3 — Cami Kraai, Whitehall, 19:45.5; 4 — Adalyn Britton, Whitehall, 21:30.3; 5 — Morgan Steenstra, Grand Rapids, 21:47.2; 6 — Isabelle Auch, Montague, 21:55.2; 7 — Reese Hesse, Twin Lake, 22:49.6; 8 — Hayli Fagan, Whitehall, 22:57.0; 9 — Adrienne Fluette, Muskegon, 23:07.2; 10 — Lily Britton, Whitehall, 23:07.5.
11 — A. Lewis, Whitehall, 23:08.0; 12 — Michelle Brunson, Holland, 23:28.8; 13 — Melissa Feyers, Ludington, 23:43.2; 14 — Jackie Berson, Montague, 24:01.6; 15 — Morgan Krukowski, Twin Lake, 24:18.6; 16 — A. Lewis, Whitehall, 24:54.3; 17 — Tara Rosema, Twin Lake, 25:08.9; 18 — Kimberly Wood, Prairie du Sac, Wisc., 25:48.1; 19 — Jennifer Britton, Whitehall, 25:49.3; 20 — Nancy Whitehead, Mt. Pleasant, 25:49.2.