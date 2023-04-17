Whitehall had a couple of record-breaking performances from its throwers Friday at the Fruitport Invitational, as Wesley Russell and Maelie Hope each broke Viking records.
Russell beat out a 40-year-old record held by Tad Evans by recording a 54-9.75 mark in shot put, just over six inches beyond Evans' mark, to earn first place in the event. Hope shattered her own record in discus by heaving it 153-0, a nearly 10-foot improvement on her prior standard., and also took first.
In team competition, the boys Vikings easily took first place, outscoring runner-up Berrien Springs 173-149. The girls team finished second to Berrien Springs with 113 points.
"We were missing two of our big guns, but the rest of the team stepped up and filled in," Vikings' boys coach Kirk Mikkelson said.
The boys team set several personal bests and scored victories in nearly half the events contested. Camden Thompson took first in both the 110-meter hurdles, where he set a personal best of 15.86 seconds, and in the high jump, with a mark of 6-2. (Teammate Ca'Mar Ready took second in the latter event and set a personal best of 6-0.)
Malcolm Earvin set two personal bests, winning the 200 in a time of 22.42 seconds and taking third in the 100 in a time of 11.07. Andre Richmond won the 3,200 in a time of 9:59.5 and set a personal best in the 800, taking second with a time of 2:03.9. Other wins came from Micah Witham in pole vault (12-0) and Nate Bolley in long jump (20-9).
The Vikings also saw top-3 finishes from Lukas Palmer, second in the 400 (a personal best 53.99); Russell, third in the discus (122-1.5); and Jack Houtteman in the 800 (2:06.1). Whitehall also won the mixed 1,600-meter relay (3:55.6).
Hope's heroics, meanwhile, were not limited to the discus in the girls meet; she won three events and set a personal best in three as well. She won the shot put with a toss of 40-8 and won the 100 with a personal best time of 12.99 seconds, and also finished third in the 200, setting another personal best of 27.50 seconds.
Also for the Viking girls, Cami Kraai won the 800 and 1,600 with respective times of 2:27.1 and 5:31.7, and Ariana Treat took first in the 3,200 with a time of 12:03.8. Mallory Britton added a third-place finish in high jump, where she set a personal best of 5-0.
Reeths-Puffer competed at the Fruitport meet as well. The boys Rockets finished third with 80 points, while the girls team placed fifth with 55.
Kye Grant picked up the Rockets' lone win of the day, in the 800, where he set a personal best by finishing in 2:02.99. Caiden Bolduc took third in both the 200 and 400, setting personal bests in both with times of 23.20 and 54.15. Liam McHugh was second in the 300 hurdles (42.26) and third in high jump (6-0), and Jaxon Allen placed third in the 3,200 (10:13.8).
In the girls meet, three Rockets finished in the top three, all with personal best performances. Jersi Bilek finished second in the 800 (2:29.6), Brianna Smith was third in the 100 (13.33) and Adrienne Fluette was third in long jump (13-11.75).