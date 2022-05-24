Ryne Christensen's no-hitter was the highlight Saturday as Whitehall defeated Kalkaska 8-0 in game one of a home tournament. The Vikings also beat Ludington 9-2.
Christensen struck out seven in the no-no, walking three and hitting two batters. The Vikings (13-18) played a spotless game defensively in the win.
Christensen also got two hits in the win, one of four Vikings to do so. He drove in two runs. Ryan Goodrich got two hits and plated three, and Kyle Stratton and Maddox Varela also got two hits each.
In the Ludington game, Landon Howe led the way with three hits. Christensen and Varela each got two knocks, and Isaac VanAmberg drove in three runs. Stratton pitched well in the game two win, allowing five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven.