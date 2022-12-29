MONTAGUE — Montague's four wrestlers joined close to 150 others on the mat Thursday for the Wildcats' second annual girls Holiday Mat Cat Classic, with over 40 schools represented. Junior 110-pounder Savannah Winkleblack stood out among the four, scoring three straight wins and the event championship.

Winkleblack was tested in the semifinals, going to overtime against Plainwell's Avery Lynch before coming away with the 2-0 sudden victory. She was briefly pushed in the finals as well, holding a slight lead over Mason County Central's Nyvaeh Wendt until pulling away for a 9-1 win.

"I felt like I was pretty confident," Winkleblack said. "Ever since I started wrestling, I've felt connected with the sport and I've felt that confidence. "

Winkleblack has won all her matches against girls this year - she's also 1-2 against boys, she said - and has been drawing motivation from last season. The Wildcat junior lost in the final seconds to the eventual state champ in the tournament and wants her own spot at the top of the podium this year.

"I definitely am aiming for my goal to be a state champ," Winkleblack said.

"(Savannah's) put a lot of effort in this year of, in general, controlling what she hasn't before in previous years and she's bringing it to this year," added Montague girls coach Samantha Shepherd.

The Wildcat that does have title hardware, Emma Pendell, finished fourth at 135. She was the champ last year at 140 and dropped a weight class, facing a more competitive field Thursday. She won her first two matches before dropping the final two.

"She got in her head a little bit...but other than that she came out strong and she knew what she had to do on the mat and she came out and did it," Shepherd said of Pendell.

Also for Montague, Ava Pelton was fifth at 140, going 2-1 on the day, and Natalie Bassett finished sixth at 125.

Winkleblack said winning at the team's home meet made it extra special for her.

"I feel really good," Winkleblack said. "My whole family is here and everything, so it just makes it better."

Shepherd said the team has displayed the results of its hard work in practice early in the season and she hopes the girls continue to progress. She added that the growth of the event was a big deal to the sport of girls wrestling, which continues to grow after staging its first MHSAA tournament a year ago.

"I think they wrestled with all their strengths and their effort and put their attitude at the top," Shepherd said. "They ended up with a good outcome (from) how hard they pushed themselves and what we do at practice every day."