Two key miscues on back-to-back plays early in the second half doomed Montague Friday night, as host Ludington ripped off 34 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Wildcats 34-14.
Montague (2-3, 1-2 West Michigan Conference Lakes) seemed in control of the game at halftime, leading 14-0 after two impressive first-quarter touchdown drives. However, the Wildcats fumbled the ball away on their opening drive of the second half, and the Orioles scored on the play. Then, even worse, no Montague player touched the ensuing kickoff, and Ludington recovered it on the Wildcat 25-yard line. The game was tied just a few plays later.
"Those two things happened to start the second half, and I guess our players didn't respond well to it and we kind of let the game slip away," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "In the first half, we played solid. We didn't play great, but we played pretty solid, especially on defense. We thought if we could come out in the second half and put together a good drive, come down and score, we could put the game away. We had a turnover, an error on special teams, and everything kind of slipped away."
Montague's offense went into a brief tailspin, not getting a first down on any of the next three possessions, which did not help matters. Ludington also took advantage of some blown assignments in the Montague defense, including on a halfback pass for a touchdown in the second half. The Wildcats' best offensive chance of the second half ended with an interception in Ludington territory.
"We really struggled on offense and that didn't help our defense," Dennett said. "We put them in bad positions."
Montague must fix things quickly to make a run at the playoffs, because it faces a tough North Muskegon squad that looks like the class of the WMC Rivers next week. Dennett said focusing on little things will be key to fixing the big things.
"We're not blocking well up front," Dennett said. "On defense, we've had some blown coverages in the secondary , where our eyes are in the wrong spot. Just little dertails we've got to clean up.
"Our goal is still to make the playoffs. We're not going to hang our heads and quit. We're going to do our best to get a win next week."