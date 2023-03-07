Whitehall senior Shane Cook had already enjoyed an outstanding career as a Viking, but over the weekend he etched his name as one of the best in program history by completing an undefeated state championship season.
Cook rolled to the Division 3 state title at 285 pounds, never being significantly tested - he won each of his first three matches by pin or technical fall and took an easy 9-5 decision in the finals that wasn't as close as the score indicated. Cook's 62-0 record in 2022-23 joins Tim Cooper's 1979-80 season and Ira Jenkins' past two seasons as the only undefeated title campaigns in Viking history.
Despite being 5-9, on the shorter side for wrestlers in the weight class, Cook was near-perfect in just about every other respect all season, making him virtually unbeatable.
"I would say my shortness could be seen as an edge," Cook said. "I'm already pretty low and guys have to come down to me. If I'm already low, those guys have to get super low. I'd say speed is a big thing. Footwork is a big thing I focused on. That really helped me tremendously."
"He wrestled like a lightweight," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip added. "He's really good at hitting his shots in space, in the open. He wrestles really hard and gets kids really tired. He uses his base to his advantage. He's in great shape so he can get his opponent really tired."
Cook was in command throughout the finals match against Birch Run's Landen Roe and held a 9-3 lead in the final minute. He had a chance to gun for more points, but was taken down for Roe's final two points of the match.
"There was about 30 seconds left, and then I looked up again and it was at 10," Cook said of the final moments. "I was just kind of smiling. I was excited and amped up. Then I was crying. It was a mix of emotions."
Once Cook had been announced as champion, he bear-hugged both his head coaches, Justin and Collin Zeerip, then made a beeline for a staircase so he could reach the concourse and share the moment with his parents and his family, including his twin brother Jackson, who took fourth place earlier the same day.
"It was a tribute to everyone that's kind of been there for me," Cook said. "It's mainly been my family. I've obviously had coaches along the way as well, but they've brought me to every practice and every camp. They paid for everything. Without them there's no wrestling happening. I wanted to see the people that made it all happen."
Cook was one of five Viking state qualifiers, and all five earned all-state honors. Zeerip was quick to point out that Whitehall could easily have had more than five all-state wrestlers; four Vikings lost in the regional blood round, and all four wrestlers to beat them ended up earning all-state themselves.
"It shows how tough our regional was at those weights," Zeerip said. "We were a young team, but I'm so proud of them for buying in, working hard and being so respectful. It was an awesome, great year."
Jackson Cook and Darnell Mack each earned fourth place, Cook at 215 and Mack at 150.
Cook edged top seed Matt Olson of Richmond in his second-round match, 5-3, after earning a first-period pin. He was on the verge of potentially knocking off Constantine's Bennett VandenBerg in the semifinals too, with the score tied at one in the final minute, but VandenBerg scored a takedown to get the win. Cook then scored a pin to reach the third-place match. He dropped a 7-2 decision to Lake Odessa Lakewood's Joel Simon in that match. Cook finished with a 48-4 record - not bad for a guy who didn't wrestle as a sophomore or junior.
"It was super cool to see them share their senior year together," Zeerip said of the Cook twins. "(Jackson) is a great leader and role model for everyone on our team."
Mack might have worked harder on the mat than anyone over the weekend, as several of his matches came down to the wire. It started right away, as he pulled off a 7-5 overtime win over Hart's Guillermo Ortega in the first round. In the quarterfinals, he lost a tough 3-1 matchup to Dundee's Kole Katschor. He scored an easy pin in the blood round, but then it was right back to wrestling thrillers - he eked out an 8-7 win over Corunna's Decklan Davis, reached the third-place match with a 3-2 win over Yale's Jeremy Griffith, and went to the wire with Imlay City's Anthony D'Ambrocio before falling 3-2.
"He's really grown up a lot," Zeerip said of Mack. "This year, he had an awesome year. He's always had a lot of good guys around him. He was ranked around 10th or so all year, and when he got fourth, we were super excited for him. He's really good at all positions in wrestling. We're excited to get him back next year."
Whitehall's final two all-staters were sophomores Ryan Goodrich and Wyatt Jenkins, who each finished eighth: Goodrich at 165 and Jenkins at 175. Jenkins' finish was notable because of what he was battling through - he suffered a neck injury during the individual regional tournament and still isn't fully healthy.
Despite that, Jenkins opened his state run with a big 7-1 win over #2 seed Joe Mahaney of Williamston. After a quarterfinal loss, he edged Hillsdale's Stephen Petersen in the blood round, 7-5, before falling in his last two matches. The seventh-place match was an overtime rematch against Mahaney, with the latter coming out on top.
"He cut down to 165 pounds at team state to give us the best chance to win," Zeerip said. "He's still not close to 100 percent, and I was proud of him for gutting it out and being all-state...Sacrificing for the team last week and not being 100 percent this week, that takes a lot of courage."
Goodrich was the Vikings' least-heralded state qualifier: Last year he was 22-22. He's come a long way, though, and showed it with two finals wins. He scored a major decision in the first round and bounced back from a quarterfinal loss with another major decision in the blood round.
"To jump to all-state this year is pretty incredible," Zeerip said. "Last year he was right there in a lot of matches, but they didn't all go his way. He developed his leg attacks this year."
With three all-state performers slated to return next year plus the four who just missed out, the future continues to look bright for the Vikings.
"We'll have a lot of kids back," Zeerip said. "They want to do a lot of things this offseason and I think next year will be fun. I couldn't be prouder of a group of kids."
Montague's Division 3 finals weren't as fruitful, as qualifiers Jimmy Thommen and Chris Aebig fell short of all-state honors. Still, coach Kris Maddox was pleased with the efforts of his duo.
Aebig earned a first-round win at 126, topping Algonac's Steven Shannon 4-3 for his first career state victory in three tries, but dropped to the blood round and lost a tough 5-1 decision there to Kent City's Zane Kik. Aebig battled injury through much of the season, but has a chance to become the Wildcats' first-ever four-time state qualifier next year.
"He’s overcome a lot this season and we are ready to see how high he places next year," Maddox said. "We are confident he will be back and push for a very high placement."
Thommen was favored to place in his 106-pound bracket, but an untimely pin in his first match submarined his chances and he was unable to come away with a state victory. Maddox said a few opponents Thommen beat earlier this season ended up placing in the tournament.
"I think Jimmy will be back next year and compete for top spots on the podium," Maddox said. "That really is going to drive him to put it all out there his senior year."