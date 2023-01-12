HOLTON — Last year, Shane Cook flew somewhat under the radar at 215 pounds. Teammate Ira Jenkins, after all, was blasting through the competition at 285 on his way to another unbeaten season and repeat state championship.

However, Cook was an outstanding wrestler in his own right, and proved it by finishing third in Division 2 at 215, his one loss coming in controversial fashion when, the Vikings felt, his opponent took him down while out of bounds in overtime. The points were awarded, though, and Cook was left to wrestle his way to third place - which he did.

Now inheriting the 285-pound position in the lineup, Cook isn't under the radar anymore. He's an undefeated, top-ranked wrestler with his eye on getting to the top of the podium himself.

"Last year he finished third and he obviously wanted to be at the top of the podium, so I think he's been using that fuel all year," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said after Whitehall's sweep of the Holton Tri Wednesday. "His goal is to be a state champ, so he's definitely been using that all year to motivate himself."

Cook looked the part Wednesday, effortlessly pinning Ludington's Corbin Wagenmaker in his only on-mat match of the night. He also won by forfeit against Holton. He's quickly beginning to evoke the same feeling of inevitability on the mat as Jenkins did when he wore red and white singlets.

The senior wrestler isn't just living up to his billing on the mat, but off it as well. As the Vikings' top returning wrestler, he has taken on a leadership role on the team as well. Despite being an extrovert by nature, Cook said he wasn't sure how he would acclimate to that responsibility, but it didn't take long for him to see it would be no problem.

"I'm good friends with everybody on the team," Cook said. "Trying to lead by example and leading with words, too, it's just kind of come naturally. Also, coming from other sports and just being good friends with everybody, it's kind of like a family in there."

Zeerip said Cook has become more and more comfortable as team leader, noting that he's taken to following the coaches with a brief post-practice address a couple of times a week, mostly to hammer home the same points they're trying to make.

"I've been really impressed by it," Zeerip said. "He's done an awesome job of talking with the guys, being a leader by example and also leading vocally."

Cook added that he doesn't feel alone in the leadership role. Among others, veterans Ryne Christensen, Nolan Taranko, Ira's brother Wyatt and even his own twin brother Jackson have been there to support him.

Jackson hadn't wrestled the last couple of years, but Shane said as the football season neared its end the two brothers wanted to be able to play one more sport together before graduating, and wrestling fit the bill. It's agreed with Jackson so far; he is having a fine season despite his lack of experience.

"It was tough saying goodbye to football with him because it's just been almost our whole lives," Cook said of his brother. "I didn't know that he was going to actually come out and wrestle, so that was cool. I'm just grateful for it every day. He's a good partner and he works really hard."

As for the controversial loss last year, Cook said it does motivate him - to make sure he dominates foes so thoroughly his matches won't get to the point of a tough call in the first place.

"It would have never been a question if I would have just been able to maybe wrestle better, maybe wrestle tougher," Cook said. "That was some extra motivation, just kind of trying to get leaps and bounds ahead of everybody. So that's really what my main goal has been. The state title's a huge thing. I haven't accomplished that yet, and that's just been my dream since I was a little kid."

The rest of the Vikings weren't bad either Wednesday night. Neither Holton nor Ludington had close to full lineups, so Whitehall won 84-0 over Ludington and 78-6 over Holton. However, the Vikings' consistent approach was what was impressive. Every Whitehall win was not only a pin, but a first-period pin.

Most Vikings didn't get to take the mat twice, but Christensen and Blake Morningstar each secured a pair of pin victories. Darnell Mack, Cody Manzo, Liam Waller and Caden Varela, along with Shane Cook, each scored one pin.

The approach was what the Vikings wanted to see heading into a big invitational at Rockford this weekend.

"We're proud of the guys," Zeerip said. "They've been working really, really hard. Our young guys have really stepped up...It'll be great for us to get some good duals in."