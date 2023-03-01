Montague edged Manistee in a defensive struggle Tuesday night, 38-36, despite having to turn to several JV call-ups with a shorthanded roster.
One of those call-ups, Kellan Francis, played a key role in the game, scoring 10 points, including a buzzer-beating shot to end the first half. Isaiah Atchison carried much of the defensive load, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with his team-high 11 points.
"Glad to get a win tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Back to work tomorrow to prepare for Oakridge."
Rodney Brassfield had 10 boards and eight points for the 'Cats (12-9, 6-5 West Michigan Conference Lakes).