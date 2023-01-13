MONTAGUE — Already down Kendall Osborne due to a season-ending injury, Montague now finds itself without Britta Johnson, who is taking time off to heal a strained Achilles tendon. That combination was tough for Montague to overcome Friday night in a 45-25 defeat to Oakridge.

The Eagles, meanwhile, were decidedly not shorthanded. Stars Anna Lundquist and Kaelinn Jozsa dominated the game for the visitors, equaling Montague's 25 points between them. Lundquist had 14 and Jozsa 11.

"I think you've got to give a lot of credit to Oakridge tonight," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "They made a ton of shots. They shot the ball well from the field. We did not shoot the ball well from the field. They played the zone and we knew the zone was coming...If we don't make shots, there's no way to put pressure on the zone."

After an extremely slow start, Montague (6-4, 4-2 West Michigan Conference Lakes) briefly seemed to have figured something out offensively in the later stages of the second quarter and got into a good flow with the ball. Unfortunately, Oakridge kept pace with the 'Cats during that time and then shut them down in the third quarter; Montague did not score a field goal in the third until Amanda Cederquist scored a putback bucket in the final minute. By that time, the Eagles had the game in hand.

Wildcat sophomore Braylyn Bultema was called upon to carry the load early and did an admirable job, scoring the team's first six points. However, she was guarding Lundquist on defense and that seemed to tax her physically later in the game. Those six were her only points in the game, though they still tied her for the team lead with Ella King.

"She did a nice job battling with that," Thaler said. "She's only a sophomore. She's going to get better. She kind of grew up a little bit tonight and with her just getting tired in the second half, it hurts because you just rush a little bit."

The 'Cats also struggled at the free throw line, going only 4-of-19. They were in the bonus most of the second half but were unable to take advantage of it to get back in the game.

Thaler said despite the injury struggles Montague is dealing with, he felt good about the kind of basketball the 'Cats were playing entering the game. Friday was a step back, but the team is trying to take a healthy mindset and focus on self-improvement with the hope things will get better when Johnson can return to action.

"At the end of the day, we've just got to play basketball," Thaler said. "We've just got to take it one game at a time. We're trying to get better within the game. With us not making shots, it's hard to do. You can't get a flow offensively. You're not making shots. It's hard to get that negativity out of your head. Once it starts creeping in, it's hard to get out.

"We just sat in (the locker room) and talked about things that we have to change as far as the rest of the season goes. It's a learning experience. It's a long season, but that's not the end of our season. We can still do some nice things. We're just going to come back and get ready to go to work."

OAKRIDGE (45) Lane 5 1-1 12, Romero-Seirano 0 0-2 0, Griswold 0 1-2 1, Cara Morse 0 0-1 0, Bisson 2 0-0 4, Guenthardt 1 0-0 2, Lundquist 7 0-0 14, Jozsa 5 0-0 11. Totals

MONTAGUE (25) E. Peterson 1 2-6 4, K. Johnson 0 1-2 1, A. Peterson 2 0-2 4, Smith 0 0-1 0, King 2 1-2 6, Bultema 3 0-4 6, Pranger 0 0-2 0, Cederquist 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 4-19 25.

Oakridge.....13 11 13 8 — 45

Montague.... 4 11 3 7 — 25

Three-point goals — Oakridge 2 (Lane, Jozsa), Montague 1 (King). Total fouls — Oakridge 20, Montague 11. JV score — Montague 62, Oakridge 26.