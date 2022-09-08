WHITEHALL — Whitehall historically has little trouble with Western Michigan Christian, but the Warriors put up a good fight Wednesday afternoon. However, the Vikings still came out on top, 5-3.
Part of the Warriors' better luck came as a result of the absence of Whitehall's top singles player River Morrison. That bumped everyone else up a flight, and the Warriors' took advantage of it, winning three singles matches.
Rob Hentschel, though, stepped up to the challenge at first singles, defeating Brody Medina in a come-from-behind effort, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.
The Vikings were more successful at the doubles flights, winning all four matches in straight sets. The top two pairs, Samuel Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole, dispatched their foes in relatively competitive matches. The third and fourth doubles flights, Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall and William Burger/Ian Sampson, earned more lopsided victories.