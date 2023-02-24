If you’ve been thinking about signing up for this year’s Bob Ross-inspired Happy Little (Virtual) 5K, now is the time. Registration for this state parks-supporting race closes March 1.
From Apr. 22-29, walk, run or roll for this year’s Run for the Trees / Happy Little (Virtual) 5K. For $34 per person, you’ll receive a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number and a finisher’s medal. An international shipping option is available for participants outside the United States. Group discounts (for parties of 10 or more) are available, too.
All race proceeds support management of invasive plant and forest pests and early detection surveys in Michigan state parks. Many of these locations have been affected by tree pests and diseases like emerald ash borer and oak wilt.
Over the past three years alone, more than 52,000 participants across all 50 states and several countries – including Australia, England and Mexico – have participated in the event, which has raised more than $1 million in net proceeds for Michigan.
Now in its fourth year, the Happy Little 5K program has expanded to include four other states. Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina and Wisconsin will “lock arms” together to raise awareness and funding for stewardship efforts in state parks.
“We’re excited to work with other states to get people outdoors, while expanding our impact to protect state parks,” said Michelle O’Kelly, fund developer and Happy Little Trees race director for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.
Inspired by Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, Michigan’s “Happy Little Trees” program began with a partnership between the Michigan DNR, Bob Ross Inc. and hundreds of volunteers helping to plant trees at locations hard-hit by invasive pests and tree diseases across Michigan. The program quickly expanded to include the Happy Little 5k.
Learn more about the program at Michigan.gov/DNRHappyLittleTrees.