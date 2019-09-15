Hunters around Michigan are getting ready to get outdoors! Sunday, Sept. 15, marks the statewide start of hunting season for cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse, fox and gray squirrel. Woodcock season, also statewide, follows less than a week later on Sept. 21.

Before hitting the forests and fields, every small game hunter needs to have a Michigan base license. A resident base license costs $11 and is valid as a small game license.

The base license allows hunters to hunt for rabbit, hare, squirrel (fox and gray), pheasant, ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, woodchuck, woodcock, quail, crow, coyote (Michigan residents only) and waterfowl during the open season for each species.

Hunting for pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, woodcock or waterfowl? Remember these extras (all of which are available via e-License:

Pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse require a free endorsement.

Woodcock hunters need a free woodcock stamp.

Waterfowl hunters 16 and older need a federal migratory bird hunting stamp (also known as a federal duck stamp) and a Michigan waterfowl hunting license.

Hunters coming from out of state also have options for a three-day or seven-day nonresident base license. Base licenses can be purchased online or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

Before you go, get additional season dates and regulations information in the 2019 Hunting Digest or visit Michigan.gov/Hunting.