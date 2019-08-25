The Reeths-Puffer soccer team was extremely young last season, so while the Rockets took a step back from the consecutive district championships of 2016-17, the fact that R-P still won six games and competed hard in a rugged O-K Black Conference stoked optimism for this fall.

"Last year’s team was incredibly young, and the likelihood of winning the extremely tough O-K Black was a long shot," Rockets' coach Keith Knapp said. "This year’s team is predominantly the same personele, only a year older, and more mature. R-P will compete in conference play with an eye on winning the conference."

The Rockets have to replace just three seniors, including all-district players Jadyn Flannery and Troy Beebe, so their lineup will return mostly intact.

Leading the way should be the Carpenter brothers, Jaxon and Ashton. Ashton led the Rockets in scoring last season with nine goals, and Jaxon added eight, with seven assists. Senior Andrew Storck, Knapp said, will join Ashton at forward, spearheading the attack.

Jaxon plays midfield, alongside returners Aidan McHugh, Jackson McKinnon and Brady Wheeler. The three veterans Carpenter, McHugh and Wheeler have taken on a leadership role on the team, Knapp said, which should help them improve from last year's strong effort.

“Their training was setting a high bar for others to copy," Knapp said. "They led by pushing themselves, and others, and by being positive encouragers who rally the team together.”

The back end is led by keeper DaMario Chapman, who improved throughout the season and who Knapp credited with a great performance in the team's district semifinal loss to Spring Lake. The Rockets have a strong returning defensive core of Dylan Cox, Jake Farrell, Brad Stephenson, and yet another Carpenter brother, Preston.

New names to watch are Thade Radosa, who will immediately step into a big role at center back, and Tanner O'Neal, who will play some midfield. Knapp expects some contributions from several other new players as well.

The O-K Black is as tough as any conference on this side of the state, and Knapp expects Fruitport, Mona Shores, Jenison and league champ Union to be especially difficult. The Rockets will also face their share of non-league tests, including local powers Spring Lake, Grand Haven and Western Michigan Christian.

Whitehall

Whitehall's youth was a big part of its story last season, as the Vikes only had four seniors on the roster. This year, the team is experienced and ready to improve after last year's surprise district semifinal loss to Orchard View.

Leading the returnees is sophomore Denver Aguirre, who had a big freshman year, ranking second on the team in scoring. Other offensive forces expected are Brendan Bentz, Julian Pruett, Isaac Parmley, Taden Brandel and Bailey Taranko. Evan Mikkelson, Matthew Goodrich, Casey Lownds and Sam Stevens will also contribute.

Cohesion shouldn't be much of an issue with so many players back, and coach Bryan Mahan said developing "a fantastic team concept" will be priority one in building a successful team.

Whitehall will be challenged with another difficult schedule. The removal of the West Michigan Conference tournament, and the continued absence of Mason County Central from the varsity ranks, left a lot of open spots on the slate, and Whitehall filled as many of them as possible with top opponents. The Vikings will take on powers Coopersville, Cedar Springs, Ludington, Western Michigan Christian and Fruitport out of the league, all on the road. North Muskegon has dominated the WMC in recent years and will likely be the Vikings' top barrier to a conference title once again.

Montague

Montague will be in the spot R-P was in last year, losing a boatload of seniors and filling the gaps with younger players.

A total of 11 Wildcats graduated from last season's team, which went 3-13-1. A silver lining is that coach Brandon Mahoney's son Brenden, who led the team in assists and co-led in goals, with six, was not among those 11.

Also back are all-West Michigan Conference performer Nik Lipka and Matthew Noel, both defensemen. The Wildcats will likely look to that pair to help slow offenses down until their own offense gets up to speed.

Some sophomores will step into big roles this year, including Kevin Roll, Kevin Jager, Kaiden Miller and Ian Degen. Mahoney also is excited about the possibilities Blake Hudson and Lance Grattafiori, who have each played club soccer in the past, bring to the offensive side of the ball.

Mahoney is also optimistic about Matthew Lohman, a new addition to the team.

"Matthew is a great addition to our team and we are excited to see what he can do," Mahoney said.

The Wildcats went 1-5 in the league last year and would like to improve. The WMC eliminated its tournament this year, opening up more non-conference games, and the Wildcats took advantage by scheduling matchups with O-K Black foes Muskegon and Reeths-Puffer. The 'Cats also take on Orchard View, and in the league, Mahoney looks for Whitehall and North Muskegon, as usual, to be at the top.