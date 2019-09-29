For the first time ever, this Sunday will see an MHSAA team district (besides lacrosse) be seeded, as boys soccer bracket day is scheduled for that day.
This last summer, the MHSAA implemented a new seeding system for district tournaments in boys and girls soccer and boys and girls basketball for this season. As boys soccer is the only fall sport of the group, it will be the first to utilize the protocol, which seeds the top two teams before determining the rest of the bracket by random draw.
The seeding system uses a simple Michigan Power Rating formula, the same one used in lacrosse. The formula consists of three different winning percentages. 50 percent of the formula is determined by opponents' winning percentage, and 25 percent each is determined by the team's own winning percentage and their opponents' opponents' winning percentage.
Through Thursday, Spring Lake and Fruitport were projected to be the top two seeds in the Allendale district, which includes Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer. Orchard View and Ravenna were the top two seeds in the Fremont district, which includes Montague.
After the top two seeds are placed in their predetermined spots on the bracket (by random draw, the #2 seed in the seven-team Allendale district will receive a bye, but not the #1 seed), the remainder of the bracket is set by another predetermined formula, which places teams in random spots on the bracket determined by the alphabetical order of the schools playing.
The brackets should be posted to the MHSAA website shortly after they are put together. The district tournament is set to begin as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 9.